Court indicts accused in Sarah Inam murder case

Published December 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Monday indicted the main accused Shahnawaz Amir and his mother in Sarah Inam murder case and sought evidence from the prosecution on December 14.

District and Session Judge Atta Rabani heard the murder case of Sarah Inam, a Canadian national.

At the outset of the hearing, the court framed charges against the accused. However, the accused denied the allegation against them and the court sought evidence from the prosecution on the next date of the hearing.

Meanwhile, the court terminated the petition of Samina Shah, the mother of the alleged murderer, seeking to discharge her from the case as the prosecution's case was not against her.

The lawyer of the plaintiff argued that the CCTV cameras were closed two days before the incident. The police had sent the DVR for forensic analysis, he said. The court reserved the judgment after listening to arguments and later dismissed the petition of the accused's mother.

It may be mentioned here that Shahnawaz, the son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on September 23, in Islamabad.

