Court Indicts Accused In Transgender Acid Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:56 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday indicted two accused in transgender acid attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday indicted two accused in transgender acid attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused - Hamza Saleem and Sohail - amid strict security.

The court framed charges against the accused.

However, the accused pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest the trial.

The court directed the prosecution to produce its witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till Nov 12.

The Racecourse police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty of throwing acid on a transgender.

The victim was waiting for a rickshaw near Basti Sayadan Shah when the accused threw acid on her face and fled.

