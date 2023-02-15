Court indicts Barrister Saif in Margalla hills case

A special magistrate on Wednesday indicted PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and sought evidence from the prosecution in a case related to damaging the Margalla hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A special magistrate on Wednesday indicted PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and sought evidence from the prosecution in a case related to damaging the Margalla hills.

Senior Special Magistrate, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sardar Muhammad Asif heard the case against the PTI leader regarding the matter.

The Magistrate read out the charge sheet in front of the accused.

The defence lawyer Arif Khan prayed the court to direct the prosecution to produce evidence against his client so that they could present their stance.

It may be mentioned here that the Environment Wing of CDA had lodged a case against Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif before the Special Magistrate CDA regarding the matter.