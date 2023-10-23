Open Menu

Court Indicts Chairman PTI, Qureshi In Cipher Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Court indicts chairman PTI, Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) A special court on Monday indicted chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case registered under Official Secrets Act.

Special court’s Judge Abual Hassan Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case against the two accused at Central Jail Adiala.

The court rejected the request of accused to stop the process of indictment and said that this date had been fixed to frame charges.

The judge read the charges in presence of the accused.

However, the two accused denied the same at this the court sought evidence and prosecution witnesses on October 27.

Meanwhile, the legal team of chairman PTI filed application under 265 CRPC and said that prosecution had submitted incomplete challan.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against chairman PTI and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for stealing the secret document.

