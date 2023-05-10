UrduPoint.com

Court Indicts Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Court indicts Imran Khan in toshakhana case

A local court on Wednesday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan in a criminal case regarding not disclosing the details of gifts received from toshakhana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan in a criminal case regarding not disclosing the details of gifts received from toshakhana.

Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the toshakhana criminal case against PTI's Chairman Imran Khan filed by District Election Commissioner.

However, Imran Khan, who was produced before the court, denied charges against him and claimed innocence.

At this, the court sought evidences from the prosecution to prove its allegations.

Earlier, the chief commissioner office had declared the New Police Guest House, Police Line the court for one time.

The PTI's chairman was produced before the court there instead of being taken to F-8 Kachehri.

It may be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in toshakhana case and District Election Commissioner lodged a criminal case against him in local court for concealing the information about the gifts retained from toshakhana.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Election Commission Of Pakistan May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

6 minutes ago
 'Fascist PTI involved in destructive activities si ..

'Fascist PTI involved in destructive activities since 2014, more dangerous than ..

7 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges IOM to Elect Amy Pope as Director Ge ..

Blinken Urges IOM to Elect Amy Pope as Director General

11 minutes ago
 Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secre ..

Violent protest unveils fascist face of PTI: Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pa ..

11 minutes ago
 DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate yo ..

DG Sports KP assumes charge, vows to facilitate young talent

7 minutes ago
 Belgium Planning to Assist West in Efforts Against ..

Belgium Planning to Assist West in Efforts Against Russian Diamonds Sale - Prime ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.