Court indicts Imran Khan in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday indicted former prime minister Imran Khan in a criminal case regarding not disclosing the details of gifts received from toshakhana.

Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the toshakhana criminal case against PTI's Chairman Imran Khan filed by District Election Commissioner.

However, Imran Khan, who was produced before the court, denied charges against him and claimed innocence.

At this, the court sought evidences from the prosecution to prove its allegations.

Earlier, the chief commissioner office had declared the New Police Guest House, Police Line the court for one time.

The PTI's chairman was produced before the court there instead of being taken to F-8 Kachehri.

It may be mentioned here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in toshakhana case and District Election Commissioner lodged a criminal case against him in local court for concealing the information about the gifts retained from toshakhana.