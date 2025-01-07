Open Menu

Court Indicts Parvez Elahi In Gujrat Development Projects Reference

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Court indicts Parvez Elahi in Gujrat development projects reference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) An accountability court on Tuesday indicted former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption reference related to development projects in Gujrat.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani presided over the reference proceedings, during which Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared on behalf of Parvez Elahi, who remained inside his vehicle parked on the court premises during the hearing.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz apprised the court that the former chief minister was present on the premises but unable to leave his vehicle. He stated, "Anyone can verify his presence as he is within the court premises." He also submitted a request seeking permanent exemption from court appearances for Parvez Elahi.

In response, court staff marked Parvez Elahi’s attendance by visiting his vehicle.

While Parvez Elahi denied the allegations, he signed the charge sheet, prompting the court to summon witnesses for January 21.

The court also issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on an application filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi seeking permanent exemption from appearance and sought a reply.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had previously indicted co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others during the last hearing.

The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs. 1 billion as kickbacks through intermediaries in more than 200 development projects in the Gujrat district during Parvez Elahi’s second term as Punjab chief minister.

