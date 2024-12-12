Court Indicts PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A special court on Thursday indicted PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana II case pertaining to illegally receiving a Bulgarian jewellery set.
Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case at Central Jail Adiala wherein accused PTI founder was produced before the court. Bushara Bibi also attended the proceeding.
During hearing, the judge read the charges in presence of the accused who denied the allegations. At this, the court instructed the prosecution to present its evidence and witnesses to prove the allegations.
The case was lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the accused for obtaining the Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana unlawfully.
The accused are alleged to misuse their position to receive the jewelery set and cause huge financial loss to the exchequer. It is alleged that the value of the set was assessed wrongly.
