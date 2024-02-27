Open Menu

Court Indicts PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi In 190mln Pounds Reference

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Court indicts PTI founder, Bushra Bibi in 190mln pounds reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday indicted the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and his wife Bushra Bibi, in reference pertaining to 190 million pounds scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday indicted the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder and his wife Bushra Bibi, in reference pertaining to 190 million Pounds scam.

Nasir Javed Rana, accountability court judge, heard the case at central jail Adiala, wherein the accused were produced before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge sheet against the two accused who denied the charges against them. At this, the court sought evidence from the prosecution. It summoned five witnesses for testimony on March 5. The court also accepted the request of PTI founder for medical examination.

The defence lawyer pleaded that copies of the reference were supposed to be provided before seven days of the indictment. Around fifty shared documents were not even readable, he said.

He prayed the court to issue directives for the provision of the documents and postpone the indictment process for seven days.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau, Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that all record would be provided to the defense lawyer during recording the evidence. He prayed the court to frame charges against the accused.

The judge adjourned the further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Jail Wife Nasir March All From Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: ..

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study

4 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

5 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on environmental degradation conc ..

Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU

5 minutes ago
 National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

3 minutes ago
 Senator urges all relevant institutions to take st ..

Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..

5 minutes ago
 PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

5 minutes ago
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist ..

Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

5 minutes ago
 AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatm ..

AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD

10 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

12 minutes ago
 Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resusc ..

Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protecti ..

Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..

12 minutes ago
 PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan