Court Indicts PTI's Founder Chairman In Cipher Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 08:47 PM

A special court on Wednesday indicted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder chairman and vice chairman in the cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A special court on Wednesday indicted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder chairman and vice chairman in the cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

Special Court’s Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case in the Adiala Jail wherein the two accused were produced.

The prosecutors of Federal Investigation Agency, Shah Khawar and Zulifqar Abbasi, appeared before the court.

The judge read out the charges in presence of the accused, who, however, denied the allegations. The court then instructed the prosecution to present evidence on next date of hearing.

The case was adjourned till Thursday.

More Stories From Pakistan