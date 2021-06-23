UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Indicts Saleem Mandviwala In Kidney Hills Reference

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Court indicts Saleem Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday indicted former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala and other accused in a reference pertaining to illegal allotment of Kidney Hills' plots.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Mandviwala and others.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, Investigation officer Mudassir Hussain, accused Saleem Mandviwala, Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others appeared before the court.

The court read out the charges against the accused and ordered to share the copies of charge sheet with them.

The accused, however, denied the charges against them to this the court directed the prosecution to present its evidence.

The court summoned two prosecution witnesses including Nisar Magsi and Sheikh Kamal for testimony and adjourned the case till July 13.

Saleem Mandviwala was alleged to have facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government plots to Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed.

According to the NAB reference, Haroon received huge sums of money from fake accounts in exchange for the plots.

He prepared backdated files of the plots and then Mandviwala assisted him in selling them to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

NAB alleged that Saleem Mandviwala and Ejaz Haroon received Rs140 million through fake accounts.

From his share, Mandviwala first bought a plot in the name of 'benami' person. Later he sold the plot and bought shares of Mangla View in the name of another front man.

Related Topics

Senate National Accountability Bureau Exchange Man Money July From Government Share Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Upper House of Russian Parliament Passes Bill on E ..

5 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With UN High Commissioner for Refug ..

6 seconds ago

Council of Europe Calls for Probe Into Death of Ro ..

8 seconds ago

Lavrov to Hold Talks With OSCE High Commissioner f ..

9 seconds ago

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Quits Gates Foundati ..

11 seconds ago

Kashmir Committee briefed on strategy to counter I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.