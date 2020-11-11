UrduPoint.com
Court Indicts Shehbaz, Hamza In Money Laundering Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Court indicts Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday indicted Opposition Leader In National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term.

The court indicted Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, and others during the proceedings. However, all the suspects pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce its three witnesses at the next hearing, November 26 and adjourned further hearing.

Shehbaz Sharif stated before the court during the proceedings that all allegations leveled against him were baseless and he would produce solid evidence in his defence.

Shehbaz Sharif also stated that he was taken to a hospital yesterday but no physiotherapist had been provided to him yet.

At this, the court remarked that the matter would be decided in accordance with the law and it would be heard on November 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had nominated 16 persons as accused in the case. However, only 10, out of 16 , were indicted yet. Besides Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Javeria Ali, Fazl Dad Abbasi, Rashid Karamat, Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Nisar Ahmad, Shoaib Qamar, and Qasim Qayyum were indicted today.

However, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Haroon Yousaf Zai and another could not be indicted due to their absence.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

