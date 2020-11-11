UrduPoint.com
Court Indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz In Money Laundering Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:47 AM

Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan has framed charges against shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as NAB officials produce them before the court in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) An accountability court on Wednesday (today) indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering reference.

Accountability Court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan framed the charges.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz both were produced by the NAB officials.

After indicting Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case, the court directed NAB officials to produce witnesses for statement over the next hearing. However, the accused pleaded not guilty in the case.

“I’m just being politically victimized,” said Shehbaz Sharif after charges were framed against him.

“NAB could not produce any evidence against me. I reject all allegations leveled against me,” said the PML-Chief.

The anti-graft body on Sept 28 arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after his bail plea was turned down by Lahore High Court.

Shehbaz Sharif, his wife, two sons, daughters and others were accused of money laundering of Rs 8 billion. Nusrat Shehbaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali are the main accused besides Shehbaz Sharif himself.

