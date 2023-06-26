Court initiates procedure to declare Gill as absonder

A local court on Monday initiated a procedure to declare Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill as an absconder due to non-appearance in a sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday initiated a procedure to declare Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill as an absconder due to non-appearance in a sedition case.

The court ordered to display of advertisements in F-8 Kachehri and at both residences of the accused in Islamabad and Faisalabad regarding his summons.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra initiated the procedure after the continuous disappearance of the accused. The court instructed the director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to inform it if the accused land at any airport in the country.

The court also sought a report from relevant institutions regarding the procedure to declare the accused proclaimed offender.

The court also sought the details of the deputy commissioners of Faisalabad and Islamabad regarding the property owned by the accused. The court instructed Nadra to cancel the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of the accused.

The court said that it had been told that the accused had gone to the US.