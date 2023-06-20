Court initiates procedure to declare Swati absconder

A lower court here on Tuesday initiated a procedure to declare PTI's Leader Azam Khan Swati as absconder due to his continuous disappearance in controversial tweet case

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan announced the verdict and ordered to issue an advertisement for summon of the accused.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'official submitted execution report to the court regarding the summon notices at the both residences of Azam Swati.

They said that the accused was not appearing before the court despite of repeated summons.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 24. It may be mentioned here that the court had repeatedly summoned Swati for the indictment but he did not appear.