Court initiates proceeding to declare Zulfi Bokhari, Farhat Shehzadi, others as absconder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed to initiate proceeding to declare the co-accused as absconder for not appearing despite summons in Al-Qadir Trust reference.

The court also adjourned bail petitions of founder chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 13.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Central Jail Adiala pertaining to the scam of worth 190 million Pounds. The ex-chairman PTI was produced before the court. The sisters of the accused were also in attendance during the hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court ordered to initiate proceeding to declare the the co-accused including Shahzad Akbar, Zia ul Mustafa Naseem, Farhat Shehzadi and Zulfi Bokhari as absconder due to continuous disappearance from the hearing. The court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them.

During the hearing, the court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till December 13, in toshakhana case and reference worth 190 million pounds’ scandal. However, it adjourned bail petitions of founder chairman PTI till same dates in two cases.