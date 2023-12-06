Open Menu

Court Initiates Proceeding To Declare Zulfi Bokhari, Farhat Shehzadi, Others As Absconder

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Court initiates proceeding to declare Zulfi Bokhari, Farhat Shehzadi, others as absconder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday directed to initiate proceeding to declare the co-accused as absconder for not appearing despite summons in Al-Qadir Trust reference.

The court also adjourned bail petitions of founder chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 13.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case in Central Jail Adiala pertaining to the scam of worth 190 million Pounds. The ex-chairman PTI was produced before the court. The sisters of the accused were also in attendance during the hearing.

At the outset of hearing, the court ordered to initiate proceeding to declare the the co-accused including Shahzad Akbar, Zia ul Mustafa Naseem, Farhat Shehzadi and Zulfi Bokhari as absconder due to continuous disappearance from the hearing. The court had previously issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them.

During the hearing, the court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till December 13, in toshakhana case and reference worth 190 million pounds’ scandal. However, it adjourned bail petitions of founder chairman PTI till same dates in two cases.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Jail Wife Same December From Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following dr ..

Demand of chicken corn soup increases following drop of temperature

53 minutes ago
 Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for U ..

Cracks in Western support pose new challenge for Ukraine

53 minutes ago
 PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' e ..

PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' event

53 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel ..

Pressure mounts on COP28 president as fossil fuel debate sizzles

53 minutes ago
 Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec ..

Vote awareness walk to be held in Khairpur on Dec 7

53 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

58 minutes ago
Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukra ..

Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukraine

58 minutes ago
 Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in me ..

Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in meeting

58 minutes ago
 PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

58 minutes ago
 DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

56 minutes ago
 SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends ..

SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends in Beijing

56 minutes ago
 CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan