Court initiates process to declare accused absconder in LNG case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday ordered to issue a proclamation to declare former managing director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Shahid Islam as absconder in LNG case.

The copy of the proclamation document had been pasted outside the court room in compliance of the orders of AC-II Judge Azam Khan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer Malik Zubair had informed the court during last hearing that accused Shahid Islam was deliberately hiding somewhere in abroad to avoid his arrest in corruption case.

The NAB, he said, was not aware about his address and prayed the court to initiate a process to declare him as absconder on his continuous absence from the trial.

After this, the court had ordered to initiate a process to declare accuse as proclaimed offender. Following the court orders, a proclamation document had been pasted outside courtroom in first phase of the process.

It may be mentioned here that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and other co-accused were also nominated in the same case by the NAB.