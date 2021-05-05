Court initiates process to declare co-accused as absconder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday initiated process to declare a co-accused Muhammad Ali a proclaimed offender and granted him one-month time to surrender in a reference pertaining to Nooriabad Power plants against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

Sindh chief minister and other accused appeared before AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali, hearing the reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The defence counsel stated that an application seeking permanent exemption from appearance to Sindh chief minister was pending before the court. The judge said that let the NAB submit its stance after this the court would decide the matter after listening the two sides.

Meanwhile, the NAB submitted the comments on above application. It also filed implementation report regarding the non bailable arrest warrants against co-accused Muhammad Ali.

The court ordered to initiate process to declare the accused as absconder on his continuous disappearance and adjourned the case till June 8.

Mr Shah has been accused of misuse of authority and award of contracts without feasibility of the projects causing Rs 8 billion loss to the national exchequer.

In the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau which is an offshoot of the fake accounts case the chief minister is accused of using his influence and releasing funds for Nooriabad Power Plant in violation of the rules.

The bureau has charged Mr. Shah under sections 9(a) 1, 4, 6, 11 and 12 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

It is also alleged that the chief minister concealed the material facts from the Sindh cabinet and even misled it to benefit the Omni Group of companies.