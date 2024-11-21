Court initiates process to declare Gandapur as absconder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday initiated process to declare Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur as proclaimed offender and ordered to summon him through advertisement.

The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the terrorism case against PTI leaders registered in I-9 Police Station.

During hearing, the court rejected the one time exemption from attendance requests of accused Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum, and also canceled their surety bonds for bails.

The court also initiated the process to declare Ali Amin Gandpaur as absconder on his continuous disappearance in the case.