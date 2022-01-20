UrduPoint.com

Court Instruct Naek To Give Arguments In Zardari's Acquittal Plea

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday instructed ex-president Asif Ali Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek to give arguments on next hearing in acquittal plea of his client in mega money laundering reference

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur during the hearing.

The court was informed that the defence lawyer Farouk H. Naek couldn't appear this day due to engagements in Supreme Court.

The court adjourned further hearing till February 1.

