Court instructs Bushra Bibi to join investigation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted last opportunity to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, to join the investigation in a case registered by the Kohsar Police Station and extended her pre-arrest bail.

The same court also reserved its judgments on the interim bail petitions of Imran Khan in six cases registered in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail heard the interim bail petitions of the PTI chief and his wife in various cases.

At the outset of hearing, the prosecutor adopted the stance that courts had terminated the interim bails of the PTI chief in various cases as he had been convicted in a criminal case and was currently in jail.

To a court's query, the investigation officers said the PTI chairman had not joined the investigation in several cases.

The petitioners' lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate argued that almost same charges were levelled against the former prime minister in six cases. They had approached the investigation officers to join the investigation but no response was received.

He alleged that the police were deliberately not involving the PTI chairman in the investigation process.

The judge noted that Bushra Bibi had also not joined the investigation process, saying that the court was granting her a last opportunity in that regard.

Salman Safdar Advocate said that his client was ready to join the investigation same day.

The court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till September 7.