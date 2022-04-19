UrduPoint.com

Court Instructs NAB To File Comments In Gilani Acquittal Plea

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its comments against the acquittal plea of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in reference pertaining illegal award of media campaign.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the acquittal plea of former prime minister in reference filed by anti graft body.

NAB prosecutor and co-accused in the case appeared before the court.

The NAB couldn't submit its comments during hearing of this day at this the court instructed the bureau to file it till May 16.

The former prime minister and co-accused had challenged the reference under amendments in NAB ordinance.

The reference had alleged the accused for committing corruption in funds for the advertisement of universal services funds.

