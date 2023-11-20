Open Menu

Court Instructs NAB To Record Nawaz's Statement In Toshakhana Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 10:20 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record the statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference in which former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani were also named as accused.

At the outset of hearing, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Qazi Misbah Advocate requested the court to issue instructions to the Bureau for recording the statement of his client.

He said that NAB could provide a questionnaire and they would answer it. The reference was filed in the absence of former prime minister and he had surrendered before the court, he added.

The NAB prosecutor said that he had no objection if case investigation officer recorded the statement of former prime minister.

The court subsequently instructed NAB to record the statement of PML-N leader till November 30, and adjourned the case.

