Court issued arrest warrants against six police officials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :A sessions' court issued on Tuesday arrest warrants against six police officials over noncompliance of the court orders. According to details, Additional District & Sessions Judge Naveed- uz-Zaman repeatedly summoned Inspector Abdul Khaliq, ASI Jameel Ahmed,Inspector of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station etc.

, to give evidence in a narcotics case pending before the court but they failed to comply with orders.

The judge issued arrest warrants against them with a directive to produce them before the court on December 07, 2020.