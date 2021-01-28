UrduPoint.com
Court Issued Arrest Warrants Against Two Policemen

Thu 28th January 2021

A sessions' court issued on Thursday arrest warrants against two police officials over noncompliance of the court orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A sessions' court issued on Thursday arrest warrants against two police officials over noncompliance of the court orders. According to details, Additional District & Sessions Judge Chaudhry Fiaz ul Haq repeatedly summoned Sub-Inspector Arslan and constable Taimoor of Gulberg police station to give evidence in a narcotics case pending before the court but they failed to comply with orders.

The judge issued arrest warrants against them with a directive to produce them before the court on January 29, 2021.

