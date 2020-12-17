UrduPoint.com
Court Issued Arrest Warrants Of Two Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:13 PM

Court issued arrest warrants of two police officials

Sessions court issued on Thursday arrest warrants against two police officials over noncompliance of the court orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Sessions court issued on Thursday arrest warrants against two police officials over noncompliance of the court orders.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Aftab Ahmed repeatedly summoned SHO Abid Jatt and Incharge Investigation Imran Manan of Jhumrah police station to produce record in a narcotics case pending before the court.

But they failed to comply with orders of the court.

The judge issued arrest warrants against them with a directive to produce them beforethe court on December 19, 2020.

