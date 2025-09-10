Open Menu

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against AC City

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Court issues arrest warrants against AC city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) A lower court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrants for Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Maheen Hassan for not appearing in the court despite being summoned several times to record her testimony in a murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka issued the order. During the hearing, AC city did not appear in court despite being summoned, on which the court expressed its annoyance and ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant for AC City.

The court also wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for the implementation of the non-bailable arrest warrant of the Assistant Commissioner. The hearing of the case was adjourned until September 12. The IHC directed that the trial of the aforementioned case registered in Sumbal Police Station be completed within two weeks and Assistant Commissioner’s name is included in the list of witnesses and the Assistant Commissioner was summoned before that. Several summons notices were issued but she did not appear.

