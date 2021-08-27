UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

Court issues arrest warrants against accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday issued non bailable arrest warrants against a co-accused in rental power reference against former secretary water and power Shahid Rafi and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court issued warrants against the accused over continuous disappearance.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif, defence lawyer Arshad Tabraiz and accused named in the case appeared before the court. The court marked the attendance of accused and issued arrest warrants against a co-accused Ghulam Rasool over continuous absence from proceeding.

The defence lawyer also conducted its cross examination with the witness Ahmed Ali after which hearing was adjourned till September 6.

