Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Accused On Absence

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against an accused Ishfaq Lighari in Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference connected with fake accounts scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against an accused Ishfaq Lighari in Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to share the copies of references with nominated accused in this reference including former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

AC-I Judge Azam Khan conducted the hearing on the corruption reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Asif Zardari and other co-accused.

Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek pleaded that he had moved an application seeking one-day exemption for his client on medical grounds which was accepted by the judge.

At the outset of hearing, incharge of Nodero House Nadeem Bhutto, Abdul Ghani Majeed and other accused appeared before the trial court. However, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against accused Ishfar Lighari due to his continuous disappearance from the hearing.

The court ordered the NAB to produce the accused on next hearing on March 26, after arresting him in the case.

