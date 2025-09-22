Open Menu

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Asad Qaiser

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Court issues arrest warrants against Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued arrest warrants against former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser in a case pertaining to the judicial complex attack case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued a bailable heard the case and issued bailable arrest warrants. During the hearing of the case, the applications for exemption from appearance of PTI leaders Pervaiz Elahi, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz were accepted.

Advocate Sardar Muhammad Razaq appeared in the court on behalf of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, while other PTI leaders were represented by Sardar Muhammad Shubhishek Khan, Amina Ali and other lawyers.

The court was informed that the reply to the letter written to the Law Ministry regarding the trial of founder of PTI has not been received yet. It should be noted that a case has been registered against the PTI leaders in the CTD police station. The court adjourned the hearing till October 6.

