Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Chairman PTI

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) An Accountability Court (AC) Monday issued arrest warrants against chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in a case pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust, a scam worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted application for execution of arrest warrants against the chairman PTI.

The court issued instructions to the superintendent of Adiala Jail to take measures as per law for execution of arrest warrants.

