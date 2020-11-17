UrduPoint.com
Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Four Accused In BISP Reference

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants against four accused on disappearance in reference against former Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Farzana Raja pertaining to embezzlement of funds.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, NAB prosecutor Muhammad Waseem appeared before the court and submitted implementation report regarding warrants for accused including Shoaib Khan, Ahsanullah Cheema, Ifat Zahra and Imran Sheikh.

The court asked the prosecution if the accused had been shared the copies of reference.To this, the NAB official said that the documents would be submitted here in coming few days.

After this, the court adjourned hearing on the matter till November 30. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had named 18 accused in this reference pertaining to embezzlement ofRs 540 millions.

