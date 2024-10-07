Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Gandapur
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued arrest warrants against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leader Aamer Mughal in terrorism case.
The same court granted the police one-day physical remand of sisters of PTI founder Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan to the police. However, the court gave seven day custody of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser to the police.
The sisters of PTI founders were produced before the court to ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra in a case registered by Kohsar Police Station. Niazulla Niazi Advocate contended that his clients were produced before the court after two days and alleged that the arrest has become illegal.
He prayed the court to acquit Aleeman Khan Uzma Khan from the case.
However, prosecutor prayed the court to grant further custody of the accused for interrogation. He said that the prosecution required physical remand of the accused for technical investigation.
The prosecution also prayed the court to issue arrest warrants against Aamer Mughal and Ali Amin Gandapur. The court accepted the request and issued arrest warrants against the accused.
