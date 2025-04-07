Court issues arrest warrants against PTI leader

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for accused Wasiq Qayyum in the Judicial Complex and IHC vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for accused Wasiq Qayyum in the Judicial Complex and IHC vandalism cases.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. The court asked the lawyers whether anyone had come from Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Aamir Mughal and Murad Saeed.

The judge said that he is writing a letter today for the details of the properties of the absconder accused.

While issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant for Wasiq Qayyum, the court expressed its anger at the lawyer and said, "Are you the lawyer of the founder of PTI? Come with the power of attorney and then speak.

The court said that the letter written for the jail trial will not be answered, but it has to be implemented.

During the hearing, the court marked the attendance of accused Shibli Faraz, Basharat Raja, Ali Nawaz Awan, Colonel (retd) Muhammad Asim and Tahir Sadiq.

The court inquired that an application for exemption from the presence of Abid Abdullah has been filed by Umar Sultan. Whether someone appeared on behalf of Wasiq Qayyum and Hassan Niazi.

The lawyer said that accused Hassaan Niazi has been sentenced and is in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court said that it is sharing the copies of case to the extent of the present accused. The lawyers requested not to provide copies and continue the trial with the PTI founder.

The judge remarked that "even before the indictment was filed, the lawyers did not object at that time. I was only providing copies." The court adjourned the hearing of the three cases until May 6.