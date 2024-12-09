Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against PTI Workers
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued arrest warrants against PTI activists for skipping hearing in a case registered by Golra Police Station.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against the accused who failed to appear before court.
On the query of the judge, lawyer Sardar Musaraf said that the PTI workers were not appearing before court due to risk of their arrest.
At this, the court issued arrest warrants against the accused and adjourned hearing till January 6.
