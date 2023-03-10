Court issues arrest warrants against sec. to CM Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Mir Imran Taj Gachki, principal secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, in cheque dishonor case.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir issued the arrest warrants due to non-appearance of Gachki before the court and also rejected his exemption from appearance request.

The court instructed Mir Imran to ensure his attendance on March 13. It may be mentioned here that that Kohsar Police Station had registered FIR against Mir Taj Gachki on dishonor of a cheque amounting Rs 38.5 millions.