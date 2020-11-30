Court issues arrest warrants against two accused in BISP reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for two co-accused in a graft reference against former chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Farzana Raja and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali was hearing on a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding corruption in BISP.

At the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed submitted report to the court pertaining to execution of its notices for the accused Ifat Zahra and Shoaib Khan.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them for continuous disappearance and adjourned the case till December 21.

The NAB had alleged the accused for causing a loss of Rs540 millions to the national exchequer through corruption in BISP.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference till December 8, after the two accused Aamer Idrees and Rana Qayum infected with coronavirus.