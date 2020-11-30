UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Two Accused In BISP Reference

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Court issues arrest warrants against two accused in BISP reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for two co-accused in a graft reference against former chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Farzana Raja and others.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali was hearing on a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding corruption in BISP.

At the outset of hearing, NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed submitted report to the court pertaining to execution of its notices for the accused Ifat Zahra and Shoaib Khan.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against them for continuous disappearance and adjourned the case till December 21.

The NAB had alleged the accused for causing a loss of Rs540 millions to the national exchequer through corruption in BISP.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on Safa Gold Mall reference till December 8, after the two accused Aamer Idrees and Rana Qayum infected with coronavirus.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau December Gold Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spent around Rs 47 billion to revamp power tr ..

6 minutes ago

Samsung Internet 13.0 Takes Your Browsing Experien ..

14 minutes ago

Khalid Khurshid Khan elected as 3rd minister of Gi ..

16 minutes ago

Raza Hasan sent home after Covid-19 protocol breac ..

21 minutes ago

OIC must compel India to reverse post-August 5 act ..

25 minutes ago

MediaTek to start a new era of 5G connectivity in ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.