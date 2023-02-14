UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Woman Accused On Absence

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against a woman for her absence in the reference pertaining to looting of the public money in the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against a woman for her absence in the reference pertaining to looting of the public money in the name of investment.

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference against the owner of B4U Company Saif ur Rehman Niazi, his ex-wife Rozena and others.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel for the accused Rozena submitted a request to the court seeking one-time exemption from appearance. The court expressed annoyance over the absence of the accused despite its orders and issued her non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court postponed the indictment of the accused due to incomplete attendance of the accused party.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Company Nasir Money March Women From Court

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilater ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilateral cooperation

1 minute ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

20 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

20 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 mill ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 million USD project to enroll out ..

5 minutes ago
 SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

SCCI hosts scientific symposium on Metaverse

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.