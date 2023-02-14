Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against a woman for her absence in the reference pertaining to looting of the public money in the name of investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against a woman for her absence in the reference pertaining to looting of the public money in the name of investment.

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the reference against the owner of B4U Company Saif ur Rehman Niazi, his ex-wife Rozena and others.

At the outset of the hearing, the counsel for the accused Rozena submitted a request to the court seeking one-time exemption from appearance. The court expressed annoyance over the absence of the accused despite its orders and issued her non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court postponed the indictment of the accused due to incomplete attendance of the accused party.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 3.