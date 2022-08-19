Court issues arrest warrants for 12 PML-N leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court issued arrest warrants for 12 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Friday, in the Punjab Assembly vandalism case.

The court issued arrest warrants for Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, Rana Mashhood, Awais Leghari, Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar, Malik Ghulam Habib, Mirza Javed, Khizar Hayat Khagga, Raja Sagheer, Abdul Rauf, Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar and Rana MannanJudicial Magistrate Mudassar Hayat issued the arrest warrants while allowing an application, filed by the police for the purpose.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had requested the court for issuance of the arrest warrants, saying that a case had been registered against the accused in connection with alleged vandalism at the Punjab Assembly. The police submitted that the accused avoided appearance for investigation into the matter. The police submitted that their arrest was necessary for completing the investigation.