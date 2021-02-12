Court issues arrest warrants for Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption here Friday issued arrest warrants for Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo.

According to the details, the court issued the warrants after the 2 officers failed to appear before the judge despite notice.

The two officers are charged in a FIR with forging the land record.