Court issues arrest warrants for family members of Ahad Cheema

An accountability court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for family members of Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, in an assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for family members of Ahad Cheema, former director general of Lahore Development Authority, in an assets beyond means case.

The court issued warrants for Ahad Cheema's wife Saima Ahad, mother and others.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Ahad Khan Cheema.

To a court query, Ahad Cheema stated that he did not know the whereabouts of his family members.

He also told that his brother-in-law had passed away, in response to another court query.

Subsequently, the court ordered the arrest of all 'benamidars' and ordered for their production on November 30.

NAB has alleged that Ahad Cheema has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income.

It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs 600 million. The bureaucrat also held 'benami' properties in the Names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.