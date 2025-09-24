Open Menu

Court Issues Arrest Warrants For KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:36 PM

The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued the arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case relating to alleged recovery of liquor and illegal weapons

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued the warrants after Gandapur failed to appear despite being summoned. The hearing was scheduled as part of ongoing proceedings in the case, which was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station.

During the session, the court noted the absence of the accused and ordered the issuance of arrest warrants to ensure his presence at the next hearing.

The matter has now been adjourned until September 27.

The case against the Chief Minister stems from allegations of possession of prohibited arms and liquor, with police maintaining that these items were recovered during a search. Gandapur had earlier been summoned to answer the charges but has yet to attend the hearings.

With the issuance of arrest warrants, law enforcement agencies are bound to ensure his production before the court on the next date.

