Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Moonis Elahi In Forgery Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 06:48 PM

A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, in a forgery case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, in a forgery case.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid issued the warrants while allowing an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for the purpose.

The ACE had requested the court to issue arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi. It submitted that the accused did not join the investigations and he was hiding to avoid arrest.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Moonis Elahi under sections 420, 471, 467, 674, 109 and 468.

