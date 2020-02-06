UrduPoint.com
Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Musa Gillani

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 06:21 PM

The court directed  the officials to arrest him and produce him on the next date of hearing, Feb 21st.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) An Anti-Narcotics Court issued arrest warrants for Musa Ali Gillani—the son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, for being absent from the court in ephedrine case here on Thursday.

Musa Gillani—the son of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani—did not appear before the court despite repeated orders in the said case.

“Arrest him and produce him before the court on the next date of hearing,” the judge observed while adjourning the case till next date of hearing.

According to the details, two companies including Berlex and Danas were also involved in the matter as they allegedly used political connections to obtain huge amounts of ephedrine. Both the companies were suspected of diverting it to people in the drug trade who could have used it to make methamphetamine worth billions of Dollars.

The companies denied any wrongdoing while Musa had earlier claimed that he was being involved in the ephedrine case on political basis and that he did not have any connection with it.

