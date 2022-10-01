UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Arrest Warrants For PTI Chief Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 08:09 PM

A judicial magistrate of Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Chairman Imran Khan on his continuous disappearance in a case pertaining to his threatening remarks about a female judge and police high-ups

The court of Judicial Magistrate Rana Mujahid Raheem had repeatedly summoned Imran Khan in the case but he failed to appear. At this, arrest warrants had been issued against him.

The court had ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) Margalla Police Station to present the accused Imran Khan Niazi, son of Ikramullah Niazi before the court after arresting him.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered FIR No.407 on August 20, against Imran Khan under sections 504/506 and 188/189 for threatening female judge Zeba Chaudhry and officials of Islamabad Police.

However, the clauses of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) were removed from the FIR on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC). The case was shifted to the district court from the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) after the decision of IHC.

