Open Menu

Court Issues Arrest Warrants For PTI Leaders In ‘Azadi March’ Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Court issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders in ‘Azadi March’ cases

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday issued the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with the ‘Azadi March’ cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday issued the arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in connection with the ‘Azadi March’ cases.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah conducted hearings for two cases filed against PTI leaders, but none of the accused appeared in court. As a result, arrest warrants were issued for key figures, including Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz.

Both cases, in which PTI’s founder and other members are named, are related to the political party’s recent demonstrations.

The defendants had filed for acquittal, but no arguments could be made for their defense during today's hearing. Judge Abbas Shah remarked that he would consider the acquittal requests only in the presence of the accused.

The defense lawyer argued that several cases had been decided in the absence of the PTI founder, with acquittals granted.

However, the court adjourned the further hearings in the cases until April 23.

Recent Stories

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social co ..

Rubina Khalid highlights women's role in social cohesion and inclusive democracy

7 minutes ago
 ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's b ..

ATC sets March 17 hearing for PTI MPA Ali Shah's bail plea

7 minutes ago
 Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express i ..

Ayaz condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

F-9 harassment case: court grants bail to accused

7 minutes ago
 Govt's economic policies yielding positive results ..

Govt's economic policies yielding positive results: Huzaifa Rehman

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP securi ..

Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges

13 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for ..

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..

13 minutes ago
 Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging durin ..

Fines Imposed on 59 Traders for overcharging during Ramazan

7 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for deta ..

LHC disposes of Parvez Elahi’s petition for details of cases

7 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee struct ..

Senate body discusses medical colleges' fee structures

7 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assur ..

Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..

15 minutes ago
 APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan