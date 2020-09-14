UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Shehbaz Family Women

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

Court issues arrest warrants for Shehbaz family women

An accountability court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran, wife and daughter of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Shehbaz Sharif also appeared.

As the proceedings started, the court questioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor whether the bureau had filed a reply to an application of Javeria Ali, daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, for permanent exemption from personal appearance.

To which, the prosecutor requested the court to grant some time for the purpose.

The court granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Javeria Ali while allowing an application, filed on her behalf for the purpose.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Hamza Shehbaz and extended his judicial remand after the jail authorities stated that Hamza could not be produced as he was suffering from COVID-19.

Shehbaz Sharif submitted that he served the masses during his tenure as chief minister and claimed that his decisions caused loss to business of his sons and brother.

He claimed that it was a politically motivated case.

However, the court noted that his statement was not required at this stage. It would be recorded at a later stage, as per usual practice in criminal cases, it added.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till Sept 29 and issued bailable arrest warrants for Nusrat Shehbaz and Rabia Imran for not appearing before the court despite being summoned. The court also initiated proceedings to declare co-accused Ahmad Ali and Tahir Naqvi as absconders.

The NAB had filed the reference against Shehbaz Sharif family in a money-laundering case. Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Jail Wife Rashid Money Criminals Family From Billion Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Power consumers facing double-edged sword of tarif ..

10 minutes ago

JIIC awards Jubail Island homes design contract

15 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

24 minutes ago

DIFC Courts, Dubai FDI partnership to boost invest ..

30 minutes ago

Lahore motorways incident condemned; PDF for educa ..

52 seconds ago

NA offers Fateha for former MNA, martyred armed fo ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.