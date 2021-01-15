Court issues arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz

A judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz, son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, over not appearing in investigations launched by FIA on charges of money laundering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shehbaz, son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, over not appearing in investigations launched by FIA on charges of money laundering.

Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari passed the orders on an application filed by FIA for the purpose.

The FIA had submitted that it had launched investigations against Suleman Shehbaz and others over money laundering of Rs 25 billions. The court was apprised that the accused Suleman Shehbaz was summoned many times but he failed to join the investigations.