Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Suspects In Attack On Sindh House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:46 PM

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday issued arrest warrants for suspects involved in the attack on Sindh House during the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder

The case was heard by Civil Judge Shahzad Khan at the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad.

The court issued arrest warrants for the accused who failed to appear during the hearing.

The attack on Sindh House, which occurred amid political tensions, has been linked to former PTI MNAs Fahim Khan and Ataullah Niazi, who are named as suspects in the case.

The hearing has been adjourned until May 5, with further proceedings expected to shed light on the incident.

