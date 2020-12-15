Court issues arrest warrants for witness over non-appearance in Paragon City case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for a NAB witness over his non-appearance in the Paragon City case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafquie and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique appeared.

The court expressed serious annoyance over non-appearance of a NAB witness after the prosecution informed that the witness could not appear due to a wedding in his family.

The court observed that the witness did not take his appearance seriously and ordered to produce him while adjourning the matter for a short time.

However, the investigation officer failed to produce the witness before the court on resumption of the proceedings.

At this, the court issued arrest warrants for the witness and adjourned further hearing till December 18.

The NAB had alleged that the Khwaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA QaiserAmin Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from the Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.