Court Issues Arrest Warrants For Yousaf Gillani’s Daughter

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 26 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:03 AM

Court issues arrest warrants for Yousaf Gillani’s daughter

The arrest warrants were issued for not allowing husband Khurram Khan to meet his son.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) The arrest warrants for the daughter of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani have been issued.

According to details, family court judge Akhtar Hussain issued the arrest warrants for Fizza Batool upon the petition of her husband Khurram Khan.

Khurram Khan, the former husband of Fizza Gillani, had filed an application seeking his meeting with his son and the court had asked her to arrange a meeting.

Fizza Gillani, however, did not comply with the court order, prompting the court to issue her arrest warrants.

The court also ordered to arrange a meeting between the father and the son in the next hearing.

Fizza Batool and Khurram Khan had parted ways in 2009. They had married in 1998 before Fizza sought Khulla.

More Stories From Pakistan

